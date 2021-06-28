Global Mobile Operators and GSMA Team up to Build Blockchain to Transform Back-office Roaming
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Introducing GSMA eBusiness Network, a blockchain
solution developed by GSMA which aims to automate the complex business processes
for wholesale roaming, ensuring readiness in the 5G and IoT era
GSMA today declares commercial readiness of the "GSMA eBusiness Network ", a new
private-permissioned industry-wide blockchain network. The first suite of GSMA
applications hosted on the network aims to transform the wholesale roaming
clearing and settlement process. The network has the potential to support a wide
range of operator business requirements.
solution developed by GSMA which aims to automate the complex business processes
for wholesale roaming, ensuring readiness in the 5G and IoT era
GSMA today declares commercial readiness of the "GSMA eBusiness Network ", a new
private-permissioned industry-wide blockchain network. The first suite of GSMA
applications hosted on the network aims to transform the wholesale roaming
clearing and settlement process. The network has the potential to support a wide
range of operator business requirements.
The move follows almost four years of collaborative research between GSMA and
six global mobile operator groups who were the founding members of the
Blockchain for Wholesale Roaming (BWR) initiative convened by the GSMA. Together
with GSMA, the six operators - Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, CK Hutchison,
Orange, Telefónica, Verizon, and Vodafone - consolidated several successful
proof of concept trials using blockchain technology into a minimum viable
product (MVP). The effort successfully delivered an open-source blockchain
solution that automates the operations of the wholesale roaming settlement
process.
This solution informs the GSMA eBusiness Network and its suite of wholesale
roaming service applications. These new GSMA roaming services have the potential
to ensure faster, more transparent, accurate and secure roaming operations for
global mobile operators. They will also safeguard underlying processes,
including clearing, rating, charging, and settlement for improved revenue
assurance. These GSMA services were developed independently of the BWR effort.
Characterised by openness and transparency, GSMA roaming services are aligned
with BWR's open-source principles and specifications, particularly realising a
multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger-agnostic environment on the GSMA eBusiness
Network.
"The combination of increasing international data flows and momentum around 5G
and IoT create a natural impetus to overhaul existing wholesale roaming
practices. Harnessing the potential of blockchain to automate processes and
mitigate inefficiencies is a crucial step towards strengthening the global
mobile ecosystem and enhancing inter-operator connectivity," said Alex Sinclair,
CTO, GSMA.
Innovating Together
Collaboration has been central to the development of the BWR MVP solution,
concluded in May 2021. During this process, the BWR participants and GSMA
focused on technical, governance and functional aspects of the blockchain
solution, along with detailed requirements and architecture definitions,
software development and testing.
