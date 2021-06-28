Global Mobile Operators and GSMA Team up to Build Blockchain to Transform Back-office Roaming

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Introducing GSMA eBusiness Network, a blockchain

solution developed by GSMA which aims to automate the complex business processes

for wholesale roaming, ensuring readiness in the 5G and IoT era



GSMA today declares commercial readiness of the "GSMA eBusiness Network ", a new

private-permissioned industry-wide blockchain network. The first suite of GSMA

applications hosted on the network aims to transform the wholesale roaming

clearing and settlement process. The network has the potential to support a wide

range of operator business requirements.







The move follows almost four years of collaborative research between GSMA andsix global mobile operator groups who were the founding members of theBlockchain for Wholesale Roaming (BWR) initiative convened by the GSMA. Togetherwith GSMA, the six operators - Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, CK Hutchison,Orange, Telefónica, Verizon, and Vodafone - consolidated several successfulproof of concept trials using blockchain technology into a minimum viableproduct (MVP). The effort successfully delivered an open-source blockchainsolution that automates the operations of the wholesale roaming settlementprocess.This solution informs the GSMA eBusiness Network and its suite of wholesaleroaming service applications. These new GSMA roaming services have the potentialto ensure faster, more transparent, accurate and secure roaming operations forglobal mobile operators. They will also safeguard underlying processes,including clearing, rating, charging, and settlement for improved revenueassurance. These GSMA services were developed independently of the BWR effort.Characterised by openness and transparency, GSMA roaming services are alignedwith BWR's open-source principles and specifications, particularly realising amulti-party, multi-vendor, and ledger-agnostic environment on the GSMA eBusinessNetwork."The combination of increasing international data flows and momentum around 5Gand IoT create a natural impetus to overhaul existing wholesale roamingpractices. Harnessing the potential of blockchain to automate processes andmitigate inefficiencies is a crucial step towards strengthening the globalmobile ecosystem and enhancing inter-operator connectivity," said Alex Sinclair,CTO, GSMA.Innovating TogetherCollaboration has been central to the development of the BWR MVP solution,concluded in May 2021. During this process, the BWR participants and GSMAfocused on technical, governance and functional aspects of the blockchainsolution, along with detailed requirements and architecture definitions,software development and testing.