CI Financial Enters Pennsylvania with Acquisition of US$2.6-billion Radnor Financial Advisors

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) today announced an agreement to acquire Radnor Financial Advisors (“Radnor”), a comprehensive wealth and investment management firm serving primarily high-net-worth families in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Radnor, based in Wayne, Pa., brings approximately US$2.6 billion to CI’s fast-growing U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) platform, which now has a national presence with offices across the country. This and one other recently announced transaction are expected to increase CI’s U.S. assets to approximately US$68 billion.

“Radnor Financial Advisors is an exemplary RIA that is well recognized for its best-in-class client service and team,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “For over 30 years, Radnor has delivered a suite of services that encapsulate wealth and investment management. We look forward to helping them expand their services and continue to deliver for their incredible client base.”

From its founding in 1989, Radnor has primarily catered to high-net-worth individuals and families and established a niche in serving senior corporate executives. Because of the firm’s client base, it has developed a specialty in executive compensation and financial planning. Additionally, Radnor has built a team that includes a comprehensive accounting and income tax division, and fiduciary income tax-return preparation services.

“Advanced capabilities in tax advice and preparation are extremely valuable for high-net-worth clients and Radnor’s expertise in this area will be a great addition to our platform,” said Mr. MacAlpine.

“We are excited to join the growing CI network of like-minded firms to continue Radnor’s growth, with a clear focus on providing superior client service, maintaining a fiduciary responsibility and expanding professional opportunities for our staff,” said Michael Mattise, Managing Partner, President and Chief Investment Officer of Radnor.

“As a firm with a close-knit, family-like atmosphere and an eye toward multigenerational service and stability, we feel that partnering with CI builds on our over 30-year history and will provide a strong path forward for our clients, team and business partners. We look forward to leveraging the resources, infrastructure and deep expertise that will come from being part of the CI family while continuing to offer the exceptional client experience that we have become known for.”

