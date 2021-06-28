checkAd

Ceylon Graphite Announces Publication in the Royal Society

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”) (TSX-V:CYL)(OTC:CYLYF)(FSE:CCY) is pleased to announce Ceylon Chief Scientific Executive, Dr. Siva Bohm, and Ceylon Technical Director Dr. Mallika Bohm have published a paper titled “Graphene Production By Cracking” in one of the oldest Journal by the Royal Society, “Philosophical Transaction A”. This follows a long list of publications By Drs. Bohm.

The Abstract from the Paper reads as follows:

“In recent years, graphene has found its use in numerous industrial applications due to its unique properties. While its impermeable and conductive nature can replace currently used anticorrosive toxic pigments in coating systems, due to its large strength to weight ratio, graphene can be an important component as a next-generation additive for automotive, aerospace and construction applications. The current bottlenecks in using graphene and graphene oxide and other two-dimensional materials are the availability of cost-effective, high-quality materials and their effective incorporation (functionalization and dispersion) into the product matrices. On overcoming these factors, graphene may attract significant demands in terms of volume consumption. Graphene can be produced on industrial scales and through cost-effective top-down routes such as chemical, electrochemical and/or high-pressure mechanical exfoliation. Graphene, depending on end applications, can be chemically tuned and modified via functionalization so that easy incorporation into product matrices is possible. This paper discusses different production methods and their impact on the quality of graphene produced in terms of energy input. Graphene with an average thickness below five layers was produced by both methods with varied defects. However, a higher yield of graphene with a lower number of layers was produced via the high-pressure exfoliation route.”

The Paper can be found at: https://doi.org/10.1098/rsta.2020.0293

Ceylon CEO, Don Baxter stated, “I am excited for Ceylon to have two brilliant scientists on our team. The “high quality material” used to generate the data presented in this paper was vein graphite from Ceylon’s mine in Sri Lanka. The work in the paper is related to the company’s technical strategy to implement our recently acquired, exclusive licence of graphene production technology (June 14/21 news release) to enhance our graphite anode material for use in lithium ion batteries.”

