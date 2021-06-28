Performance Shipping Inc. to Participate in Future of Shipping Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on June 29, 2021

The Company will participate in a tanker industry panel discussion led by Tate Sullivan, Maxim Group’s Senior Research Analyst covering Industrials, along with other shipping industry professionals at 10:30 a.m. ET.

ATHENS, Greece, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Argyropoulos, has been invited to present at the Future of Shipping Virtual Conference , presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

On June 29th, 2021, Maxim Group and M-Vest will host a “Future of Shipping” Virtual Conference. This conference will feature roundtable/panel discussions with company executives in the Dry Bulk, Tanker, Container and Gas sectors of the shipping industry. As the world transitions to the next cycle of international trading activity, executives will discuss any recent industry developments and the overall demand and supply trends in various shipping markets. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member, and stay tuned for more updates.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of Aframax tankers. The Company’s current fleet is employed on spot voyages, time charters, and through pool arrangements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.