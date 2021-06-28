META Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications …

"We are excited to partner with Integrous to implement best practices in our communications and grow our investor reach," stated George Palikaras, Ph.D., President, CEO and Founder of Meta Materials Inc. "With decades of team experience, depth of relationships and sector expertise, Integrous provides us with excellent support to communicate our growth initiatives to our new and existing shareholders, and we look forward to continuing to work with them."

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META ® ") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications ("Integrous") as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead META's financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives.

Mark Komonoski has joined Integrous Communications from META and will continue to represent the Company, providing continuity of representation with an expanded support team.

"We are pleased to be working with META as communications advisor," stated Mark Komonoski, Senior Vice President of Integrous Communications. "We look forward to assisting management with all aspects of the corporate communications and investor relations program."

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the Greater New York area, California, Vancouver and Alberta, Canada, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian and European exchanges.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.