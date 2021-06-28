9 Meters Added to Russell 2000(R) and 3000(R) Indexes

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced today it has joined the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the …

The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 ® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced today it has joined the broad-market Russell 3000 ® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index at the conclusion of the Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution. These updated Indexes will become effective after U.S. equity markets open today, Monday June 28, 2021.

"The addition of 9 Meters to these Russell Indexes is indicative of both the perseverance and accomplishments our team has made in the last year as we strive to become the treatment leader in rare and unmet gastroenterology disorders," said John Temperato, President and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters. "Our inclusion in the Russell Indexes will raise our visibility among the international investment community at a favorable time, as we move towards several upcoming milestones."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000®, Russell 2000®, Russell Microcap® Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the Russell Reconstitution section on the FTSE Russell website: https://www.ftserussell.com/resources/russell-reconstitution

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.