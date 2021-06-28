AI/ML to Acquire Interest in Digital Mental Health Provider, Tech2Health

Tech2Health is well positioned to provide support for the current mental health pandemic, utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center.Lead contract recently signed with a French …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) (" AIML " or the " Company "), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent, subject to certain terms and conditions, regarding a strategic partnership and equity interest in the Paris, France based company, Tech2Health (the " Transaction ").

Tech2Health is a digital healthcare innovator with a basket of wellness and health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets, remote live counselling, and a physical wellness center. Tech2Health has developed a clinically supported and evidence-based methodology consisting of psychotherapies and non-medicinal interventions that apply body and mind healing techniques supported by meditation, relaxation, mindfulness, yoga, sophrology and art therapy, delivered through a secure digital platform.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Tech2Health" said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "We believe they are in the right space at the right time. Tech2Health has a bright future ahead of it, as the digital administration of mental healthcare comes in to its own. Additionally, we see tremendous synergies between the products and services being provided by Tech2Health, and those of our first acquisition, Health Gauge. For example, customers of Tech2Health have expressed an interest in a health monitoring solution, such as that provided by Health Gauge. Conversely, Health Gauge has been forging some relationships in the North American markets that could be immensely helpful to Tech2Health in penetrating those markets. The ability for each of these companies to leverage each other will benefit the entire group, and all of us as shareholders. Importantly, with this acquisition, AIML will immediately have a nearly global footprint with interests diversified across North America, South America and Europe."