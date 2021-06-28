checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Rubean AG - Like diamonds in the sky

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Rubean AG - Like diamonds in the sky

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
28.06.2021, 13:33  |  40   |   |   

We are initiating Rubean AG – a German FinTech Group that is offering small and medium sized merchants a safe and cost effective way to accept cashless payments using their own mobile phones as payment terminals.

Rubean AG (Initiation)

Technology

MCap EUR 34m

BUY, PT EUR 23.00 (+86% potential)
Research update

We are initiating coverage of Rubean AG – a German FinTech Group that is offering small and medium sized merchants a safe and cost effective way to accept cashless payments using their own mobile phones as payment terminals. Five years of intensive software development a partnership with industry leader CCV Group and in total EUR 14m of development costs has put Rubean at the forefront as technological leader in a market that opens up an entirely untapped multi-million mass market for mobile payment terminals (phonePOS). We see Rubean at an inflection point with sales and earnings significant scaling up in the years to come. Whilst an investment in Rubean represents a rare opportunity to participate from this growth, none of this is currently reflected in today’s share price. Hence, we initiate with a BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 23.00 – an upside of nearly 90%

 

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

Rubean Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Rubean AG - Like diamonds in the sky We are initiating coverage of Rubean AG – a German FinTech Group that is offering small and medium sized merchants a safe and cost effective way to accept cashless payments using their own mobile phones as payment terminals. Five years of intensive software development a partnership with industry leader CCV Group and in total EUR 14m of development costs has put Rubean at the forefront as technological leader in a market that opens up an entirely untapped multi-million mass market for mobile payment terminals (phonePOS).

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Rubean AG - Like diamonds in the sky
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Atoss Software AG - Quality company, but detached valuation; SELL
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - FY 20 figures in-line, ready to take-off; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Rubean AG - Like diamonds in the sky
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - S&T strengthens its multivendor services business; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong momentum fuels optimism; PT up; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Roadshow Feedback: Aus der Nische in die Masse – ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Partnership with SAP; Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Finale Zahlen 2020 leicht besser als erwartet; KAUFEN ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Fresh funds from capital increase; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fraport AG - Climb initiated; Expect cruising altitude 2024/25
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Bolt-on acquisition; PT up, Down to Hold
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - Further news on envisaged capital increase

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Rubean und CCV Group vertiefen Kooperation - Kapitalerhöhung
25.06.21
DGAP-News: Rubean AG: CCV und RUBEAN AG wachsen stärker zusammen (deutsch)
25.06.21
DGAP-News: Rubean AG: CCV und RUBEAN AG wachsen stärker zusammen
18.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG erhöht Kapital (deutsch)
18.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG erhöht Kapital