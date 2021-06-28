SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Rubean AG - Like diamonds in the sky

We are initiating Rubean AG – a German FinTech Group that is offering small and medium sized merchants a safe and cost effective way to accept cashless payments using their own mobile phones as payment terminals.

Rubean AG (Initiation)

Technology

MCap EUR 34m

BUY, PT EUR 23.00 (+86% potential)

Research update

We are initiating coverage of Rubean AG – a German FinTech Group that is offering small and medium sized merchants a safe and cost effective way to accept cashless payments using their own mobile phones as payment terminals. Five years of intensive software development a partnership with industry leader CCV Group and in total EUR 14m of development costs has put Rubean at the forefront as technological leader in a market that opens up an entirely untapped multi-million mass market for mobile payment terminals (phonePOS). We see Rubean at an inflection point with sales and earnings significant scaling up in the years to come. Whilst an investment in Rubean represents a rare opportunity to participate from this growth, none of this is currently reflected in today’s share price. Hence, we initiate with a BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 23.00 – an upside of nearly 90%

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de