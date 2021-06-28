Crescita Therapeutics Announces 9-Country Licensing Agreement with Croma Pharma for Pliaglis

Croma will promote Pliaglis directly to physicians through its sales network consisting of approximately 130 members across the Territories. As part of the agreement, Crescita is eligible to receive a combination of upfront, cumulative sales and other milestone payments that could reach €1.25 million over the term of the agreement with a potential for further cumulative sales milestones based on tranches of incremental sales. Crescita will be the sole supplier of Pliaglis under the agreement at a price per unit including a profit margin. Croma expects to launch Pliaglis in most of the Territories throughout 2022.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (“Crescita” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive commercialization and development license agreement with Croma Pharma GmbH, a globally acclaimed pharmaceutical company with specializations in medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics for the rights to Pliaglis in nine countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Brazil, Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (the “Territories”).

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with Croma, a strong player in the international medical aesthetics space,” said Serge Verreault, President and CEO of Crescita. “This agreement is an important step forward as it not only allows us to expand our international footprint and secure future recurring revenue, but it also allows us to support customer access to Pliaglis, as we continue to see growth in minimally invasive aesthetic procedures globally,” added Mr. Verreault.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Crescita, an innovation-driven dermatology company on Pliaglis, which perfectly complements our portfolio of aesthetic injectable products, right at a time when we are about to enter the market of pharmaceuticals. We are delighted to launch Pliaglis in some of our most important markets where it will certainly become an important pillar within Croma’s product family”, explains Croma’s Managing Director, Andreas Prinz.

About Croma Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid (“HA”) syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology, and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine with its own branded products. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from its own production site, Croma markets polydioxanone (“PDO”) lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (“PRP”) system and a personalized skincare technology in its core strategic markets.