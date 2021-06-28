checkAd

Blackstone Announces Significant Investment in Simpli.fi, a Leading Programmatic Advertising Platform, at $1.5 Billion Valuation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant equity investment in Simpli.fi (“Simpli.fi” or the “Company”), a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software. Blackstone will join existing investor GTCR, a leading private equity firm, as majority shareholders in the Company. The investment, which would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle, values the company at approximately $1.5 billion.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Simpli.fi is dedicated to helping media buying organizations perform more effectively and efficiently. Simpli.fi’s full suite of mission critical workflow and ad buying software enables agencies and media groups to manage their core operations and execute high ROI media spend through digital ad campaigns. Each month, the Company’s innovative CTV and mobile programmatic advertising platform powers over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 active advertisers.

GTCR acquired a majority interest in the Company in 2017 and, alongside co-founders Frost Prioleau and Paul Harrison, has helped build Simpli.fi into a scaled and rapidly growing platform that uniquely serves the needs of independent advertising agencies and local advertisers. Blackstone’s investment will enable the Company to further accelerate innovation and organic growth initiatives as well as to continue executing on its targeted acquisition strategy. The investment from Blackstone is a continuation of its thematic focus on high quality digital advertising technology platforms and follows its recent investments in Liftoff and Vungle.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blackstone as we pursue the next stage of growth for Simpli.fi," said Mr. Prioleau, who has served as Simpli.fi's CEO since its inception. "Blackstone’s depth of capabilities and expertise are a great complement to those of GTCR, and their investment is a validation of the fantastic work done by our team members to get us to this point." Mr. Harrison said: “When our team created Simpli.fi’s core technology, we understood the influence and impact it would have on our industry. We’re ecstatic that Blackstone shares that vision and is a welcomed addition to our great partnership with GTCR.”

Seite 1 von 3
The Blackstone Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Announces Significant Investment in Simpli.fi, a Leading Programmatic Advertising Platform, at $1.5 Billion Valuation Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant equity investment in Simpli.fi (“Simpli.fi” or the “Company”), a leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
2021 Travelers Championship Generates More Than $2 Million for Charity
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Blackstone Hires Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
22.06.21
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Home Partners of America
22.06.21
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals, and Intellia Therapeutics Launch New CAR T-Cell Company
14.06.21
Higher Education Technology Company Ellucian to be Acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners
03.06.21
Blackstone to Acquire International Data Group, a Leading Market Intelligence and Data Platform for the Technology Industry