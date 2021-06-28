Blackstone Announces Significant Investment in Simpli.fi, a Leading Programmatic Advertising Platform, at $1.5 Billion Valuation

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Simpli.fi is dedicated to helping media buying organizations perform more effectively and efficiently. Simpli.fi’s full suite of mission critical workflow and ad buying software enables agencies and media groups to manage their core operations and execute high ROI media spend through digital ad campaigns. Each month, the Company’s innovative CTV and mobile programmatic advertising platform powers over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 active advertisers.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant equity investment in Simpli.fi (“Simpli.fi” or the “Company”), a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software. Blackstone will join existing investor GTCR, a leading private equity firm, as majority shareholders in the Company. The investment, which would be made through Blackstone’s flagship private equity vehicle, values the company at approximately $1.5 billion.

GTCR acquired a majority interest in the Company in 2017 and, alongside co-founders Frost Prioleau and Paul Harrison, has helped build Simpli.fi into a scaled and rapidly growing platform that uniquely serves the needs of independent advertising agencies and local advertisers. Blackstone’s investment will enable the Company to further accelerate innovation and organic growth initiatives as well as to continue executing on its targeted acquisition strategy. The investment from Blackstone is a continuation of its thematic focus on high quality digital advertising technology platforms and follows its recent investments in Liftoff and Vungle.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blackstone as we pursue the next stage of growth for Simpli.fi," said Mr. Prioleau, who has served as Simpli.fi's CEO since its inception. "Blackstone’s depth of capabilities and expertise are a great complement to those of GTCR, and their investment is a validation of the fantastic work done by our team members to get us to this point." Mr. Harrison said: “When our team created Simpli.fi’s core technology, we understood the influence and impact it would have on our industry. We’re ecstatic that Blackstone shares that vision and is a welcomed addition to our great partnership with GTCR.”