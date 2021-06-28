checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed

The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed

The Social Chain (TSC) has further strengthened its US business by acquiring an additional social media agency and entering the US market with one of its important portfolio companies, Urbanara.

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed The Social Chain (TSC) has further strengthened its US business by acquiring an additional social media agency and entering the US market with one of its important portfolio companies, Urbanara. We welcome both steps, as TSC aims to intense its focus on Social Commerce and direct-to-consumer brands in America. We believe both measures in the fast growing direct-to-customer market to be value creative.

