SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed

The Social Chain AG (Update)

Media

MCap EUR 378m

BUY, PT EUR 40.00 (+21% potential)

Research update

The Social Chain (TSC) has further strengthened its US business by acquiring an additional social media agency and entering the US market with one of its important portfolio companies, Urbanara. We welcome both steps, as TSC aims to intense its focus on Social Commerce and direct-to-consumer brands in America. We believe both measures in the fast growing direct-to-customer market to be value creative. TSC still offers investors an entry at attractive prices to participate in the potential of social media marketing and therefore in a structural shift towards e-commerce. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with a DCF-based price target of EUR 40.00 – yielding an upside of c. 21%

