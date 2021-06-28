checkAd

WPD Pharmaceuticals Plans to Commence Phase Ib/II Study of Berubicin for the Treatment of Glioblastoma in 2H 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today provided an update on its Berubicin drug candidate clinical development program for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of anticancer agents that are among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation.

Phase II Adult Glioblastoma Clinical Trial

Berubicin’s Phase I clinical trial in adults, the first time it was tested in humans, yielded promising results with 44% of the patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) showing a clinical response of stable disease or better based on limited clinical data. This response rate rises to 49% in Avastin-naive patients. Importantly, Berubicin has shown evidence of improved overall survival in a patient population that currently has a dismal median survival rate of only 14.6 months from diagnosis.

WPD expects final approval from the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products shortly and anticipates starting a Phase II Trial in the second half of 2021. Based on the promising Phase I results, WPD plans to commence a multicenter, open-label, Phase Ib/II efficacy, and safety study of Berubicin utilizing a Simon's 2-stage design to confirm the efficacy (or futility) of a single arm of Berubicin treatment, administered at the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) identified in the Phase I study (7.5 mg/m2 Berubicin HCl), on the endpoint of Overall Response Rate in up to approximately 61 patients with GBM. The trials will include an interim analysis of the first 18 patients in the first half of 2022 for efficacy and safety as well as an extensive pharmacokinetic profile for these patients.

More details about study could be found on ClinicalTrials.gov under number NCT04915404. After approval of the study by the Regulatory Agency clinical sites data will also be available. 

https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04915404?term=wpd&draw=2&rank=3

Phase I Pediatric Clinical Trial for Malignant Gliomas

