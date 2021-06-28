Heat Biologics Joins Russell Microcap Index

checkAd

DURHAM, N.C., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap Index, following the annual Russell indexes reconstitution, effective after the US market opens today, June 28, 2021, according to a final list of additions posted on June 25, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in Russell's appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “We are extremely pleased to join the Russell Microcap Index and believe that our inclusion will increase our visibility and exposure to investors. Joining this index is a reflection of the progress we have made this year in our clinical programs, including both our oncology program and COVID-19 vaccine program, building a strong balance sheet with over $132 million of cash and short-term investments as of Q1 2021 and increasing shareholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.
Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat Biologics is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

