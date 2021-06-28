checkAd

BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that on June 15, 2021, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to change the Company’s name from BOQI International Medical Inc. to BIMI International Medical Inc. The Company’s common stock traded under the new name and the same symbol “BIMI”.

Accordingly, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, which became effective on June 21, 2021. The bylaws of the Company have also been updated with the new name.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates two private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)





Disclaimer

