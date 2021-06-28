BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that on June 15, 2021, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to change the Company’s name from BOQI International Medical Inc. to BIMI International Medical Inc. The Company’s common stock traded under the new name and the same symbol “BIMI”.

Accordingly, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, which became effective on June 21, 2021. The bylaws of the Company have also been updated with the new name.