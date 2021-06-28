CVG to Join Russell 2000 Index

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap indexes, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, CVG has been selected to be added to the Russell 2000 index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to attain this milestone and be included in the Russell 2000 Index. We believe this is confirmation of the significant strides that we have taken to return CVG to growth and improved profitability. Over the last year, we have implemented a strategic plan designed to diversify our business into new and adjacent end markets including Warehouse Automation and Electric Vehicles as we work to reduce the cyclicality in our business with the ultimate goal of turning CVG into a secular growth business. Joining the Russell 2000 Index is an important validation of our team’s hard work towards achieving our goals.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.