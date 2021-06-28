checkAd

SL Green Completes $3 Billion Refinancing of One Vanderbilt Avenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

Largest non-portfolio Single Asset, Single Borrower CMBS securitization in history

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has closed a $3.0 billion 10-year, fixed-rate financing of One Vanderbilt Avenue, the skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown, which is owned in a joint venture between SL Green, National Pension Service of Korea and Hines Interests, LP. The loan was securitized in a single asset, single borrower (SASB) agented CMBS transaction. The agents were a consortium of world class financial institutions, led by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Goldman Sachs Bank USA, that also included Bank of America N.A., Bank of China, Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Barclays Capital Real Estate Inc. and Citi.

The new financing carries a stated coupon of 2.855 percent, equivalent to a rate of 2.947 percent inclusive of hedging costs, and replaces the previous $1.75 billion construction facility with an outstanding balance at the time of payoff of approximately $1.54 billion. One Vanderbilt is currently 89 percent leased.

“Once again, One Vanderbilt is setting the benchmark as one of the country’s premier office towers,” said Robert Schiffer, Managing Director at SL Green Realty Corp. “Our vision for One Vanderbilt has been achieved and, in many respects, exceeded. Now, we have completed the largest ever single building securitization, executed with a high quality and deep bond order book, resulting in incredibly efficient pricing and underscoring the attractiveness of this iconic development. We are grateful to all of our partners for their commitment to us and to One Vanderbilt.”

“Wells Fargo is thrilled that SL Green entrusted our institution to act as lead lender for the construction financing of this significant property, and to continue on as lead lender for the largest ever fixed rate CMBS financing secured by a single asset,” said Robert Rosenberg, Managing Director at Wells Fargo. “One Vanderbilt is truly a trophy office property, and it’s no surprise the CMBS financing was well oversubscribed.”

Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, technology, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, the highest level of sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SL Green Completes $3 Billion Refinancing of One Vanderbilt Avenue Largest non-portfolio Single Asset, Single Borrower CMBS securitization in historyNEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has closed a $3.0 billion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus