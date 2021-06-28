Psyence Group Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG) (“ Psyence ” or the “ Company ”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Neil Maresky as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Maresky joins Psyence after just having completed more than a decade at AstraZeneca Canada, most recently as Vice President of Scientific Affairs.

Dr. Maresky brings more than 20 years of enterprise leadership and biopharmaceutical expertise to this role. He will oversee the strategy and operations of Psyence and ensure the delivery of key metrics of the Psyence portfolio including Psyence Production, Therapeutics, Experience and Function.

Dr. Maresky, having completed more than a decade at AstraZeneca Canada, most recently as Vice President of Scientific Affairs, is a South African trained doctor. He has held various executive leadership positions, including heading up research and development and driving the scientific strategy at Bayer Pharmaceuticals as well as Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, where he was appointed interim President and general manager in 2008.

He has emergency room and cardiology training and has practiced as a family physician. In the mid 1990s he immigrated to Canada from South Africa where began his career in the pharmaceutical industry.

During the course of his career, he has positively impacted the health of millions of patients across Canada with innovative medical therapies and technologies, including over 50 approvals of new medicinal entities and related indications. Dr. Maresky’s most recent achievement was the approval of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine by Health Canada. With his extensive experience and relationships with academic institutions, health authorities, and decision-making bodies across Canada, Dr. Maresky has been instrumental in the launch, commercialization, and uptake of many ground-breaking innovations.