OpGen Group Company Ares Genetics Presents R&D Pipeline Updates

Preliminary data demonstrates robust performance on nanopore sequencing

Accuracy of 100% for pathogen identification and up to 97% for AMR markers and up to 100% on predicting AST

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that its subsidiary Ares Genetics, which strives to become a leader in bacterial genomics and AI-powered prediction of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), presented an update on the company’s R&D pipeline during two virtual seminars held on May 22 and on May 24, 2021. After having recently announced the development of a target enrichment-based, culture free genomic assay for the comprehensive surveillance of AMR pathogens, Dr. Arne Materna, CEO of Ares Genetics, now presented preliminary data of an ongoing multicenter validation of long-read nanopore sequencing of clinical isolates.

With the economic burden of AMR and more importantly the associated fatalities projected to increase globally, the WHO and national public health organizations continue to emphasize the importance of improving antibiotic stewardship through use of technologies and interventions that promote the optimal use of effective antibiotics and avoid the overuse of antibiotics. Sequencing based technologies for AMR surveillance play an important role in informing the choice of appropriate first-line antibiotic treatment options. During the virtual seminars, Dr. Materna pointed out the importance of extending surveillance efforts especially into low- to mid- income countries where there is potential for becoming host to AMR outbreaks. In order to democratize genomic outbreak surveillance, new sequencing technologies are required that can meet the criteria for lower cost, lower workflow complexity and faster turnaround times to facilitate such technology adoption in these low- to mid- income countries.

Ares Genetics is currently offering its expertise in isolate sequencing services and the AREScloud software for the analysis and interpretation of pathogen genome data. Ares’ isolate sequencing, currently relying mostly on Illumina technology, is fully validated and highly accurate with demonstrated accuracies of 100% for pathogen identification, genotyping and multi-locus sequence typing (MLST), and 99.76% for AMR marker detection.