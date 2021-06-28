checkAd

CloudMD Announces Closing of Oncidium Acquisition and Secures Credit Facilities of up to $62 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

  • Oncidium is one of Canada’s leading health management companies with a loyal client base of over 500 corporate and public sector clients across various industries
  • Strategic tuck-in acquisition increases Oncidium’s annualized revenue run rate to $54 million with strong baseline growth of blue-chip customers
  • Award-winning technology platform used for workflow management and health care provider engagement
  • Rounds out holistic employer health approach with additional occupational health and onsite medical management solutions
  • The acquisition is funded by a combination of cash on hand, CloudMD shares, and new credit facilities of up to $62 million
  • CloudMD’s overall annualized revenue run rate will be approximately $140 million, with approximately $55 million of cash on hand   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Oncidium Inc. (“Oncidium”), one of Canada’s leading healthcare providers to employers. Oncidium has built a difficult-to-replicate ecosystem of over 500 clients servicing more than 2 million employees across Canada and more than 2,000 health care providers and medical assessors. 

The acquisition of Oncidium enables CloudMD to evolve its ecosystem of healthcare services through occupational health, medical management and assessment services. COVID-19 has accelerated the need for employers to have robust health and safety solutions resulting in increased demand for new approaches in the workplace. The new capabilities will be a key component of the Company’s Enterprise Health Solutions (“EHS”) Division and provide Oncidium’s clients with access to our new connected healthcare platform. This transformative acquisition expands CloudMD’s national footprint to include 5,500 clients and over 5 million individual lives touched. 

Since announcing the binding agreement, Oncidium acquired an organization specializing in independent medical evaluations and health-related services to employers and insurers. The strategic tuck-in is complementary to Oncidium and will provide immediate cost saving synergies through consolidation and integration. The business has also developed an award-winning technology platform that offers workflow management that will be used across CloudMD with our provider networks. The highly accretive business generated $17 million in revenue with positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the 12-month period ending April 2021.   

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CloudMD Announces Closing of Oncidium Acquisition and Secures Credit Facilities of up to $62 Million Oncidium is one of Canada’s leading health management companies with a loyal client base of over 500 corporate and public sector clients across various industriesStrategic tuck-in acquisition increases Oncidium’s annualized revenue run rate to $54 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
All Smiles Here: Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus