CloudMD Announces Closing of Oncidium Acquisition and Secures Credit Facilities of up to $62 Million

Oncidium is one of Canada’s leading health management companies with a loyal client base of over 500 corporate and public sector clients across various industries

Strategic tuck-in acquisition increases Oncidium’s annualized revenue run rate to $54 million with strong baseline growth of blue-chip customers

Award-winning technology platform used for workflow management and health care provider engagement

Rounds out holistic employer health approach with additional occupational health and onsite medical management solutions

The acquisition is funded by a combination of cash on hand, CloudMD shares, and new credit facilities of up to $62 million

CloudMD’s overall annualized revenue run rate will be approximately $140 million, with approximately $55 million of cash on hand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Oncidium Inc. (“Oncidium”), one of Canada’s leading healthcare providers to employers. Oncidium has built a difficult-to-replicate ecosystem of over 500 clients servicing more than 2 million employees across Canada and more than 2,000 health care providers and medical assessors.

The acquisition of Oncidium enables CloudMD to evolve its ecosystem of healthcare services through occupational health, medical management and assessment services. COVID-19 has accelerated the need for employers to have robust health and safety solutions resulting in increased demand for new approaches in the workplace. The new capabilities will be a key component of the Company’s Enterprise Health Solutions (“EHS”) Division and provide Oncidium’s clients with access to our new connected healthcare platform. This transformative acquisition expands CloudMD’s national footprint to include 5,500 clients and over 5 million individual lives touched.

Since announcing the binding agreement, Oncidium acquired an organization specializing in independent medical evaluations and health-related services to employers and insurers. The strategic tuck-in is complementary to Oncidium and will provide immediate cost saving synergies through consolidation and integration. The business has also developed an award-winning technology platform that offers workflow management that will be used across CloudMD with our provider networks. The highly accretive business generated $17 million in revenue with positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the 12-month period ending April 2021.