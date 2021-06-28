IM Cannabis Proposed Acquisition of MYM Receives Positive Recommendations from Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS

Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services recommend that MYM shareholders vote FOR Transaction with IMCCOver 90% of committed and tallied common shares are being voted in favor of the TransactionTORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE …

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IMCC)(CSE:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sectors with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to announce that Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have each issued positive recommendations of IMC's proposed acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM") previously announced on April 1, 2021 (the "Transaction"). Both Glass Lewis and ISS recommend that MYM shareholders vote in favor of the resolution to be voted on at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on July 5, 2021.

Over 90% of committed and tallied common shares are being voted in favor of the Transaction

A total of 66 & 2/3rds of all common shares voted are required to approve the Transaction as well as a majority of the minority vote in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). To date, including those who have entered into support agreements, over 90% of overall committed and tallied common shares are being voted in favor of the Transaction.

The votes attached to the common shares owned by Michael Wiener, Chief Executive Officer (14,214,286 common shares held), Laird Choi, VP, Human Resources and Corporate Services (4,652,837 common shares held) and Robert Wolf, Independent Director (2,857,143 common shares held) will be excluded for purposes of the Transaction approval required by MI 61-101.

MYM shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021, are eligible to vote at the special meeting. Full details of the Transaction and the matters to be voted on at the meeting are described in the management information circular and related meeting materials that were mailed to shareholders on or before June 10, 2021. All of the meeting materials can be downloaded from SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The meeting will be held in a virtual only format which will be conducted via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/419800178 at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on July 5, 2021.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector, headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel, Germany and Canada. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry.