LexaGene Engages LaVoieHealthScience as Integrated Investor and Public Relations Agency of Record

BEVERLY, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG), (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce it has retained LaVoieHealthScience (LHS) as its investor and public relations (IR and PR) agency of record.

LHS will work side-by-side with LexaGene’s senior management, marketing, and financial teams to implement a comprehensive suite of IR and PR services and counsel to help the Company gain visibility among the investment community, as it charts a course toward a potential up-listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States.

LHS is a strategic, integrated communications firm with a keen focus on helping life science and medical technology companies solve complex communications challenges. The award-winning firm, with roots in Boston’s life science hub, leverages its intimate knowledge of the health care ecosystem and strong relationships with the investment community and media to build recognition and value for its clients. Founded in 2001 by Donna L. LaVoie, President and CEO, a 30-year veteran in the health and science industry, LHS fields a team of dedicated IR and PR specialists with decades of experience gained from leading both health care communications agencies and biopharmaceutical companies. LHS also brings global capabilities and scale to its clients through its strategic alliance with Omnicom Public Relations Group, Inc. (OPRG), a division of Omnicom Group.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, stated, “We’re looking forward to working with LaVoieHealthScience. Their specialization in serving life science and medical device companies makes them the right firm to help bring LexaGene to the next level of its corporate development. LHS’ deep understanding of the markets we are targeting, both on the IR and PR side, will pay dividends for LexaGene moving forward.”

The Company and LHS act at arm’s length and fees paid by the Company to LHS are for its services only. Neither Ms. LaVoie or LHS holds interest, directly or indirectly, in LexaGene Holdings, Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. LexaGene will make monthly payments of USD$18,000 to LHS for services rendered.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

