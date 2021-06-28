checkAd

Tempest Closes Merger with Millendo and Completes PIPE Financing

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST) (“Tempest”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, announced today the closing of its merger with Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Millendo”). Tempest’s stock will commence trading on June 28, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “TPST.”

In support of the merger, Tempest secured investments from a premier syndicate of healthcare investors composed of Versant Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, F-Prime Capital, Monashee Investment Management, Quan Capital, Lyfe Capital, Maven Investment Partners US, Lilly Asia Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures for a $30 million PIPE financing that closed concurrent with the completion of the merger. The net proceeds of the transaction are expected to fund the company’s operations and advancement of its programs into early 2023, including:

  • TPST-1495 (dual EP2/4 antagonist): completion of the ongoing monotherapy Phase 1 dose finding study, opening of a combination dose finding study of TPST-1495 with pembrolizumab, and the planned opening of both monotherapy and combination expansion studies in targeted patient populations;
  • TPST-1120 (PPAR⍺ antagonist): completion of the ongoing Phase 1 study of TPST-1120 in combination with nivolumab, and the expected initiation and completion of enrollment of a global, randomized Phase 1b/2 study of TPST-1120 in combination with the standard-of-care first-line regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in previously-untreated patients with advanced or metastatic HCC, pursuant to a collaboration between Tempest and F. Hoffmann-La Roche; and
  • Research: advancement of additional novel oncology research programs, including an oral inhibitor of TREX-1 intended to selectively activate STING in tumors and stimulate anti-tumor immunity.

“The closing of this merger fulfills an important 2021 goal for Tempest,” said Steve Brady, chief executive officer of Tempest. “With our novel programs, including TPST-1495 and TPST-1120 progressing in the clinic, access to the public markets was of strategic importance as we look forward to a number of potential catalysts in the future and advance towards our goal to offer patients with cancer meaningful therapeutic options.”

