Tempest Closes Merger with Millendo and Completes PIPE Financing

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST) (“Tempest”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, announced today the closing of its merger with Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Millendo”). Tempest’s stock will commence trading on June 28, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “TPST.”



In support of the merger, Tempest secured investments from a premier syndicate of healthcare investors composed of Versant Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, F-Prime Capital, Monashee Investment Management, Quan Capital, Lyfe Capital, Maven Investment Partners US, Lilly Asia Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures for a $30 million PIPE financing that closed concurrent with the completion of the merger. The net proceeds of the transaction are expected to fund the company’s operations and advancement of its programs into early 2023, including: