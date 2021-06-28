checkAd

DigiMax Provides Update Regarding CryptoHawk and Cayman Crypto Fund

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 13:55  |  31   |   |   

CRYTOHAWK BTC RETURN IN JUNE IS UP 20.6% vs. 11.7% DROP FOR BTC

CRYTOHAWK BTC RETURN IN JUNE IS UP 20.6% vs. 11.7% DROP FOR BTC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI) (OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to provide an update about the successful activities being realized at its wholly owned subsidiary, DataNavee Inc.

DigiMax is pleased to report that its new Crypto Price Trend Predictor, CryptoHawk, that was launched on June 1st, 2021has had a stellar performance in June. These figures are based on closed prediction cards through the last closed prediction on June 27th, 2021 and all information is available to subscribers and free trial members.

For Bitcoin ("BTC"), there is 32.3% difference, in the first month of launch, based on the return our subscribers earned from the prediction indicators sent to them by text, compared to the buy-and-hold strategy for the same period. CryptoHawk produced a 20.6% gain so far in June compared to a 11.7% loss in the value of Bitcoin in the same period.

For Ethereum ("ETH"), CryptoHawk is ahead of buy-and-hold by a 34.7% difference. CryptoHawk has provided subscribers with a 5.6% gain while buy-and-hold has produced a 29.1% loss in ETH value so far in June.

While these results speak for themselves, the Company is also pleased to report that an extensive marketing campaign for CryptoHawk has commenced and is planned to grow exponentially and globally for the balance of the year. This program could not be started until after CryptoHawk was launched, and while it is still early too early to provide definitive year-end predictions, so far in June we have seen a 26% rise in monthly recurring revenue, and a 45% growth in lifetime value. These values are based on an end of May 2021 subscriber base of under 1,000 subscribers but the momentum has been increasing daily, with several basic subscribers already jumping up to the advanced membership. We remain confident that an end-of-year target of 10,000 subscribers is a reasonable goal.

The CryptoHawk results provide a strong foundation to launch the CryptoHawk-based Crypto Fund domiciled in the Cayman Islands and expected to be launched by the end of August 2021 as previously announced. Pre-marketing of the fund is progressing well and the stated goal of achieving $1 billion of Assets Under Management within 24 months seems realistic at this time.

Wertpapier




