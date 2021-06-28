Kate Cronin to Join Moderna as Chief Brand Officer on July 12

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Kate Cronin will join Moderna as Chief Brand Officer effective Monday, July 12, 2021. She will serve on Moderna’s Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kate to Moderna as our Chief Brand Officer and to the Executive Committee. Kate has an impressive track record of strategic planning and execution while using creativity and a digital-first mindset to create integrated, best-in-class campaigns for global commercial biopharmaceutical companies,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Kate is joining the team during a time of rapid growth as we continue to scale up. I look forward to partnering with her to amplify Moderna’s story and the promise of mRNA science for patients.”