Kate Cronin to Join Moderna as Chief Brand Officer on July 12
Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Kate Cronin will join Moderna as Chief Brand Officer effective Monday, July 12, 2021. She will serve on Moderna’s Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.
“I am thrilled to welcome Kate to Moderna as our Chief Brand Officer and to the Executive Committee. Kate has an impressive track record of strategic planning and execution while using creativity and a digital-first mindset to create integrated, best-in-class campaigns for global commercial biopharmaceutical companies,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Kate is joining the team during a time of rapid growth as we continue to scale up. I look forward to partnering with her to amplify Moderna’s story and the promise of mRNA science for patients.”
Ms. Cronin joins Moderna from Ogilvy Health, part of WPP plc. (NYSE: WPP), where she served as Global CEO. In this role, she led the full spectrum of Ogilvy Health’s core capabilities including public relations and influence, brand strategy, advertising, medical education, market access, and patient and consumer engagement. Additionally, Ms. Cronin grew Ogilvy’s business in the health and wellness arena, encompassing a broad portfolio including pharmaceuticals, consumer health, insurance, hospitals, health technology and medical devices. Ms. Cronin led integrated campaigns involving social, digital, brand and public relations for Ogilvy’s largest, long-term health clients including BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck and Pfizer.
Prior to her role as CEO, Ms. Cronin held numerous leadership roles within Ogilvy including Global Managing Director, Managing Director of Ogilvy Public Relations’ New York office, and most recently Co-President of Ogilvy Health in the United States. Ms. Cronin was named a health influencer by PRWeek and Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) and was inducted to the 2020 MM&M Hall of Femme and the 2021 PRWeek Hall of Femme. Her work at Ogilvy led to numerous industry awards, including Effies, MM&M, PR Sabres and PRWeek Silver Anvils. Before her 17-year tenure at Ogilvy, Ms. Cronin was a Partner at Porter Novelli.
