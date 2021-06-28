checkAd

ESPERION Appoints JoAnne Micale Foody, MD, FACC, FAHA as Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 13:59  |  17   |   |   

– Expansion of management team with proven leader in cardiovascular disease supports advancement of CLEAR Outcomes trial and ESPERION therapeutic pipeline –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESPERION (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced the appointment of JoAnne Micale Foody, MD, FACC, FAHA as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. She will serve as a member of the executive team and report to Sheldon Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Foody brings more than 20 years of experience in academic and preventive cardiology to ESPERION.

“Dr. Foody is a global expert with extensive clinical and medical experience in preventive cardiology, global medical development and medical affairs, which adds greatly to the depth of our management team,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESPERION. “JoAnne joins ESPERION at a critical period for the Company as we continue to drive towards the completion of our landmark CLEAR Outcomes trial and advance our potential first-in-class oral PCSK9 inhibitor program, for which her proven track record in clinical development and medical affairs will be instrumental and invaluable. I am excited to have JoAnne join the ESPERION team and look forward to working with her.”

Dr. Foody commented, “I am honored to take on the role of Chief Medical Officer here at ESPERION, a company whose lipid lowering therapies have the potential to improve the lives of millions of patients around the world. I am confident in the future of the Company and eager to bring these novel new therapies to patients struggling to manage their LDL-cholesterol.”

Dr. Foody joins ESPERION after six years with Johnson & Johnson, where she served in roles of increasing responsibility within the company’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Company division. Since August of 2020, she served as Vice President and Head of Data Sciences for Cardiovascular, Metabolism Pulmonary Hypertension and Retinal therapeutic areas where she was responsible for Janssen’s data science strategy and execution. Previously, Dr. Foody served as Vice President and Compound Development Team Leader for Janssen’s Xarelto program working closely across the Janssen-Bayer alliance to execute on this multi-billion-dollar innovative medicine. Prior to that, Dr. Foody led Cardiovascular Medical Affairs for Janssen.

