Loncor Gold Announces Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of Cdn$0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to Cdn$4,900,000 (the "Financing"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$0.95 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Financing. Certain insiders of the Company have agreed to purchase a total of up to 15% of the Units.



Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including board and Toronto Stock Exchange approvals. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing for continued exploration and development of the Company’s Imbo Project, including additional drilling and funding of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), and for general corporate purposes.

The Company’s focus continues to be at its 3.15 million ounce (41.32 million tonnes grading 2.37 g/t Au) Adumbi deposit within the Imbo Project, where drilling is continuing to intersect the mineralized zone below the US$1,500 per ounce pit shell. Additional drilling will also be undertaken within the Adumbi open pit shell in order to upgrade inferred resources into the indicated category and for metallurgical testwork. Metallurgical samples will then be submitted to a laboratory in South Africa for testwork which will be overseen by SENET as part of the commencement of the PEA study at Imbo/Adumbi.

