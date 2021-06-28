Canadian Athletes Choose Ovation Science's DermSafe Hand Sanitizer for Protection

Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase in the sale of its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe® to professional and amateur athletes across Canada. Whether it's for athletes traveling locally or …

Return to Sports Begins as Canada Opens Up

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTC:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase in the sale of its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe® to professional and amateur athletes across Canada. Whether it's for athletes traveling locally or internationally or local junior baseball or any teams, the benefit of using a non-alcohol hand sanitizer is resonating. Consumers are tired of drying out their hands with alcohol; now there is an alternative.

DermSafe is uniquely different than other hand sanitizers. It acts as a protective barrier binding to the skin while actively combating the spread of germs between people and hard surfaces. It is a non-alcohol lotion made with 4% chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG), an ingredient which has demonstrated long-term persistence in its ability to kill both gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria and viruses. Not only has DermSafe been tested against a host of infectious germs, the Company previously announced DermSafe was also successfully tested against the human coronavirus (Beta Coronavirus strain OC43, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2); the virus that causes COVID-19 and accepted by the FDA and Health Canada and these independent test results showed a 99.97% reduction in the virus. The Company also previously announced that DermSafe is a recipient of the Canadian Dermatology Review Panel's "Seal of Approval". This is an independent review by Canadian dermatologists.

"There is a definite need for a product that can protect our athletes as they come in contact with various harmful germs and DermSafe delivers that protection. Whether you are a professional athlete trying to stay in the game or you're a parent of a child wanting to get outdoors and play baseball again, you want to be confident that you or your loved-one is not picking up germs in the locker room or in the dug-out." said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation Science. "Ovation is so pleased that Canadian athletes are seeking us out and we can help these athletes in their quest to get back in the game."

For information about DermSafe and how to order visit https://dermsafe.com

For information about Ovation Science visit https://ovationscience.com.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Ovation Science Inc.