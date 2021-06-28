checkAd

Smith-Midland Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap(R) Index

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced that the Company has been added to the Russell …

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced that the Company has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective after the market close, June 25th.

"Smith-Midland's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is another milestone that reflects the Company's exceptional performance. Our team continues to focus on building upon our success and drive value to our shareholders," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "In the past year, we uplisted to NASDAQ, signed the largest rental barrier contract in Company history, received approval for MASH tested J-J Hooks barrier in California, the second largest highway system in the United States, and expanded our licensee base. This inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is a testament to Smith-Midland's dedicated teams' diligence and tireless work. We remain highly focused on our core principles of consistently delivering long-term shareholder value," concluded Ashley.

The Russell Microcap® Index is used as a benchmark for active investment strategies and by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Contacts:

Smith-Midland Corporation

AJ Krick, CFO
540-439-3266
investors@smithmidland.com

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
214-872-2710
shooser@threepa.com; droy@threepa.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653211/Smith-Midland-Announces-Inclusion-in ...

Smith-Midland Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smith-Midland Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap(R) Index MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced that the Company has been added to the Russell …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Smith-Midland Licenses' Jensen Precast to Manufacture J-J Hooks(R) Barrier for the California Infrastructure Market