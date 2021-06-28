Applied UV Announces Offering of Preferred Stock

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including new investments and potential future acquisitionsMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of its 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). Applied UV expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of the Series A Preferred Stock in connection with the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund a segregated dividend account in an amount equal to the first 12 monthly dividend payments and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.