Applied UV Announces Offering of Preferred Stock

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including new investments and potential future acquisitions

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including new investments and potential future acquisitions

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of its 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). Applied UV expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of the Series A Preferred Stock in connection with the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund a segregated dividend account in an amount equal to the first 12 monthly dividend payments and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead bookrunning manager for this offering and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as joint bookrunning manager for this offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, including the preliminary prospectus included therein, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 21, 2021 and has not yet been declared effective, as may be further supplemented by any free writing prospectus and/or pricing supplement that the Company may file with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus for the offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10017 or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

