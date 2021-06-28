checkAd

01 Communique to Supply IronCAP Technology to Polydigi Tech to Develop Quantum-Safe Automotive Mobile Keyless Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Polydigi Tech, integrating two unique technologies to create one phenomenally secure, quantum-safe product, Automotive Mobile Keyless solution.

Polydigi Tech is a UK based technology company providing a patent-pending Biometric Authentication Solution, ActiFID™, that uses the unique impression of the bottom of a clenched fist to authenticate and verify user identity. The Company is supplying its patent-pending, quantum-safe encryption solution, IronCAP™ for Polydigi to integrate into ActiFID™ to create a remarkably secure product, Automotive Mobile Keyless solution.

"This is an exciting joint project for the Automotive industry. We are thrilled to work with one of the very first quantum-safe cryptographic solution providers to create a unique new product. Cars today can now be protected against current cyber-threats as well as the threats of tomorrow with the advent of quantum computers," said Monika Ohashi, the Co-founder and the CIO of Polydigi Tech.

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Polydigi Tech to develop this unique, first of its kind product for the automotive industry. We believe cars in the future will be interconnected and work like a computer; therefore, they MUST be quantum-safe. IronCAP™ is the best-in-class cryptography solution that can protect customers data today and in the fast-approaching quantum computing era."

About Polydigi Tech
Following an invitation from the United Kingdom Department of International Trade, Polydigi Tech established its Headquarter for their new adventure in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2019. Polydigi Tech is an innovative cybersecurity company that specializes in cutting-edge identity verification and authentication technologies. To counter the ever-growing risk of cyber-threats, Polydigi Tech has developed various patented and patent-pending innovative solutions including mobile phone based multi-factor authentication - s-Factr™️, biometric authentication - ActiFID™️, and hardware protection for IoT devices and networks - d-Factr™. For more details about Polydigi Tech please visit their website at: https://polydigitech.uk/.

