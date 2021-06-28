checkAd

Adcore Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in the United States

Autor: Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ)(OTCQX:ADCOF), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), has announced that its common shares are now qualified for trading under the ticker symbol ADCOF on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"), a United States trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol ADCO and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ADQ.

The OTCQX is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQX helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation. OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Given that Adcore is now traded on OTCQX, the Company is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

"Many of our U.S. based investors have been waiting for some while for the Company to start trading on the OTCQX. As anticipated, I'm happy to announce that today we will begin trading on the OTCQX." commented Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Adcore Inc. "This is yet another demonstration of the Company's commitment to building long term shareholder value both in the U.S. and Canada. We believe this will complement our Toronto Stock Exchange listing by further broadening our visibility to a large investor audience as we continue to create unique solutions and drive growth as a marketing innovator in the e-commerce sector."

