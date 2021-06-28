Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and on the Kenbridge North Target

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized two diamond drill rigs to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized two diamond drill rigs to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized two diamond drill rigs to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Property to undertake a 10,000 meter diamond drilling program. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential for additional nickel sulphide mineralization to enhance the size and grade of the Kenbridge Deposit. Tartisan will additionally drill the Kenbridge North, where two sizable, standalone electromagnetic (EM) targets have been recently interpreted from the winter 2021 ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey. Tartisan Nickel Corp. recently completed a $4.48 million flow-through share financing which will allow the Company to complete the proposed drill program and commence the additional permitting and geotechnical work necessary to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project towards a feasibility study. A Preliminary Economic Study is in progress on the current Mineral Resource Estimate which is scheduled to be completed during Q3 2021.