Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and on the Kenbridge North Target
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilized two diamond drill rigs to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Property to undertake a 10,000 meter diamond drilling program. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential for additional nickel sulphide mineralization to enhance the size and grade of the Kenbridge Deposit. Tartisan will additionally drill the Kenbridge North, where two sizable, standalone electromagnetic (EM) targets have been recently interpreted from the winter 2021 ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. recently completed a $4.48 million flow-through share financing which will allow the Company to complete the proposed drill program and commence the additional permitting and geotechnical work necessary to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project towards a feasibility study. A Preliminary Economic Study is in progress on the current Mineral Resource Estimate which is scheduled to be completed during Q3 2021.
Geological evaluation of the Kenbridge Deposit indicates there is significant potential to expand the Mineral Resource laterally and at depth stepping out from high-grade intersections such as hole KB07-180 (2.95% Ni, 0.82% Cu / 21.5m including 7.2% Ni, 0.67% Cu / 5.5m) and also at depth. The deepest hole (end of hole K2010 = 880 m below surface) intersected mineralization grading 4.25% nickel and 1.38% copper over 3.3 m, indicating that the Deposit remains open at depth. (SEDAR, June 1, 2021)
The Company performed a surface TDEM survey at Kenbridge North, 2.5km to the north of the Kenbridge Deposit. The Kenbridge North target is interpreted to represent similar rock types that host the Kenbridge Deposit. Combined with the EM signature this is a high priority drill target similar to the Kenbridge deposit model. (SEDAR, May5, 2021)
Tartisan CEO Mark Appleby states, "The Tartisan 2021 drill program will test multiple high probability targets as we look to significantly add to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Kenbridge Deposit and drill a significant (400 meter) conductor at Kenbridge North. Tartisan is committed to the rapid advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project and becoming a provider of Class 1 Nickel and copper within the North American supply chain".
