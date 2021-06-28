Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Secures Order for Multiple Microturbines for Australian Oil & Gas Customer

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in …

The units will be installed at multiple locations and will use high-pressure natural gas. The dual-mode turbines will be operating in a standalone configuration, supplying all of the site's electrical demand. Capstone's Power Sync Master Controller, which supports on-site controls and integration with the end-use customer's facilities, further increases the reliability and availability of the C600S and C800S systems through its unique "self-healing" Ethernet ring, which eliminates single points of failure in its control network.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today it would be providing two C600S microturbine systems and one C800S microturbine system in support of several oil and gas projects in Australia. All three systems are expected to be delivered between June to December 2021. The order, secured by Capstone's Australian distributor, Optimal Group, aims to provide the customer with greater energy efficiency, reduced emissions, and increased power security.

Facing growing pressure to address climate change, oil and gas companies are pledging to prepare for a low-carbon or "lower-carbon" future. For many, that involves investing in new technologies and infrastructure that can support new, greener ways of generating electricity. These are the key areas in which Capstone Green Energy has built its business and where it continues to innovate.

"For many years, Capstone has been an innovative energy partner to the oil and gas industry," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "As the oil and gas industry moves toward a more environmentally-friendly future, we are providing solutions that go beyond emissions reduction, often strengthening power reliability and improving the bottom line," added Mr. Jamison.

"We are increasingly finding that customers who need reliable power to operate remote and off-grid facilities are recognizing the inherent benefits of Capstone's unique microturbine-based energy solutions," said Kane Ravenscroft, Sales Director for Optimal Group. "The modularity built into Capstone's C600S and C800S systems, with multiple, independent turbine modules in a single package, provides the availability and uptime that these customers need to maintain production. Coupling this with the ability of each turbine to operate from a zero load to 100% load, or switch off, based on changing site demands, delivers the load control, emissions reductions and optimal efficiency mix that is not available with other technologies," concluded Mr. Ravenscroft.