Silver X Announces Resumption of Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSX-V:AGX) (OTC Pink:WRPSF) ((“Silver X” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s press release dated June 23, 2021, the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its business combination with Mines and Metals Trading (Peru) PLC and trading in the Company’s common shares will resume trading under the ticker symbol “AGX” as of market open on Tuesday June 29, 2021. 

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company’s flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

