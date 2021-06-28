Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Appoints Lithium Expert and Veteran Geologist, Robert D. Marvin, P.geo to the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert D. Marvin, P.Geo, to its strategic advisory …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert D. Marvin, P.Geo, to its strategic advisory board. Mr. Marvin has significant experience in lithium exploration and was instrumental in the exploration and discovery of a substantial lithium resource during his time as the VP of exploration at Cypress Development Corp.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "Mr. Marvin's successful experience in leading the exploration and discovery of a substantial lithium resource in the same area as Scotch Creek Ventures' two lithium assets, can prove to be critical in our success. We welcome Mr. Marvin to our team and look forward to utilizing his expertise in Clayton Valley to further develop our lithium projects."

Following a review of Scotch Creek's properties within Clayton Valley, Mr. Marvin provided the following remarks:

"Production of lithium brines in the Clayton Valley began over 50 years ago. This production started from a surface brine lake and continued by pumping groundwater from depths less than 1000 feet from the surface. The brines are concentrated in porous volcanic ash beds within the upper portion of the basin fill section in positions close to the margins of the Clayton Valley playa bottom. Compilation of geologic, geophysical, and brine production data of the Clayton Valley clearly shows the importance of the basin margins in targeting exploration for additional lithium brine positions.

Given this, it is important to note that exploration of these attractive basin edge areas is almost non-existent away from the known resource areas of Albemarle and Pure Energy. Scotch Creek Ventures has recently acquired several large land positions in the Clayton Valley that lie along highly prospective and completely unexplored basin margin areas.

Scotch Creek Ventures Macallan project lies on the southeast margin of the deep Clayton basin. Old gravel deposits are exposed at the surface, these gravels have been dated by the Nevada Bureau of Mines as being as old as 1 million years. This age indicates they represent the base of recent cover rocks that conceal the target ash-rich lakebed sedimentary rocks in which Clayton brines are found. A zone of north-northeast trending normal faults cut these old gravel units. This belt of faulting can be traced northward from Macallan through the lithium resource of Pure Energy and into the main Albemarle lithium production area. Macallan is well positioned to test the unexplored southeast margin of the basin for the presence of lithium brines within the key upper portion of the ash-rich lakebed sedimentary section."