EHT Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021   

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) (“EHT” or the “Company”), a leader in renewable energy technologies is pleased to provide an update on its pending Acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies (“Windular”) (the 'Acquisition') in conjunction with the Company completing a share consolidation, debt conversion and proposed financing, each as further described below. EHT is moving forward with all these transactions and is pleased to provide the updates in respect of each, below. In order to accommodate the completion of the Acquisition, EHT and Windular have agreed to extend the date of completion to July 15, 2021. EHT and its advisors are working diligently to complete all transactions in this process and anticipate closing the Acquisition on or about July 9, 2021.

Windular Acquisition
The Windular Acquisition will proceed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which Windular and certain special purpose corporate shareholders of Windular (collectively the 'Holdcos') will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of EHT ('Subco 1'), and all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Windular (the 'Windular Shares') held by shareholders of Windular (other than the Holdcos) and all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Holdcos (the 'Holdco Shares') will be exchanged for common shares of EHT (the 'EHT Shares') on the basis of one (1) EHT Share for each nine (9) Windular Shares (except for those held by the Holdcos) and one (1) EHT Share for each nine (9) Holdco Shares. The resulting amalgamated entity will be a wholly owned subsidiary of EHT.

EHT, Windular and the Windular and Holdco shareholders have executed a definitive business combination agreement (the 'Definitive Agreement') to be affected upon the completion of the new financing and the Company’s debt restructuring.

Share Consolidation 
As disclosed on April 29, 2021, EHT has completed the share consolidation announced April 21, 2021 on the basis of twenty (20) old shares for one (1) new share.

Debt Conversion 
EHT worked with its secured debentureholders to agree in principal on the conversion of the total $21,566,843.67 in debentures into EHT Shares at a deemed share price of $0.70 per EHT Share, resulting in the issuance of approximately 30,809,777 EHT Shares.  EHT faced delays associated with the complexity of the transaction which has led to a longer than anticipated close, but with deals agreed to and the corresponding paperwork being finalized, the debt conversion, a condition to the completion of the Acquisition, is expected to be completed contemporaneously with the Acquisition.

