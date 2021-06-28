Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Drill Campaign on Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB: ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 drill campaign at its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB: ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 drill campaign at its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (Figure 1). This summer, the Company plans to drill at least 30,000 m of diamond core at multiple targets across its 526 sq km of land holdings commencing with focussed drilling at the Jeff and TV targets to follow up on encouraging gold-silver mineralization, some high-grade, encountered by 18 of 20 holes completed in 2020. This is the most aggressive drill campaign yet conducted by Eskay Mining. One of the first areas to be tested is down dip from hole J20-33 which encountered a high-grade interval, 35.5 m grading 9.5 gpt Au and 70 gpt Ag (10.6 gpt Au eq) . Eskay's interpretation of this mineralization is that it formed in a sub sea floor regime, perhaps a feeder to an exhalative VMS system higher in the stratigraphy of the immediate area. Similar drilling will soon take place at TV where hole TV20-40 encountered a similar style of mineralization grading 3.2 gpt Au and 25.7 gpt Ag (3.6 gpt Au eq) over 29.92 m.