Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Drill Campaign on Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB: ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 drill campaign at its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (Figure 1). This summer, the Company plans to drill at least 30,000 m of diamond core at multiple targets across its 526 sq km of land holdings commencing with focussed drilling at the Jeff and TV targets to follow up on encouraging gold-silver mineralization, some high-grade, encountered by 18 of 20 holes completed in 2020. This is the most aggressive drill campaign yet conducted by Eskay Mining.
One of the first areas to be tested is down dip from hole J20-33 which encountered a high-grade interval, 35.5 m grading 9.5 gpt Au and 70 gpt Ag (10.6 gpt Au eq) . Eskay's interpretation of this mineralization is that it formed in a sub sea floor regime, perhaps a feeder to an exhalative VMS system higher in the stratigraphy of the immediate area. Similar drilling will soon take place at TV where hole TV20-40 encountered a similar style of mineralization grading 3.2 gpt Au and 25.7 gpt Ag (3.6 gpt Au eq) over 29.92 m.
Eskay has identified numerous potential sulphide targets in areas between Jeff and TV, along 6 km strike to the north and south and in stratigraphically higher positions where exhalative mineralization is expected to occur. Additionally, the Company is currently finishing a SkyTEM airborne electro-magnetic survey over the rest of the Eskay project to identify additional sulphide targets (Figure 2). Preliminary results from the northern half of this survey indicate multiple robust targets are present, some closely associated with strong stream sediment Au anomalism. Data processing is ongoing and the Company expects to be in a position to present findings from the northern half of the survey area sometime in the next few days. Completion of the entire SkyTEM survey is expected over the next few weeks.
"Eskay Mining has commenced the most aggressive drill campaign in the Company's history," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Eskay Mining. "We have immediate high priority drill targets to follow up at Jeff and TV, but we are seeing many more emerge from our ongoing SkyTEM survey. While we have solid plans to drill at least 30,000 meters with four drills this season, we will be prepared to ramp up this program if necessary. By the end of 2021, we would like to have a good handle on the size and magnitude of the Jeff and TV zones, but we also aim to make further, similar discoveries in this target-rich environment. This will be a very exciting season of discovery for Eskay Mining."
