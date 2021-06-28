checkAd

Greenpro to Incubate World Championship Air Race

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021   

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GRNQ) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Odenza Corp. (OTC Pink:ODZA) to advise and assist the latter in uplisting to a senior stock exchange by the first quarter of 2022. Odenza Corp. had filed its Current Report on Form 8-K on June 21, 2021 to announce that it had signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Aventure Air Race Limited, a company incorporated in Nevada, that operates the World Championship Air Race ("WCAR"). Greenpro plans to strategize with Odenza Corp. after its acquisition Aventure Air Race Limited, rename Odenza Corp to World Championship Air Race Limited, prepare it for uplisting onto a senior stock exchange, and help raise US$30 million to fund its capital expenditure, operation expenditure and its preparation for the upcoming 2021/2022 World Championship Air Race events in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Eygpt, India, Indonesia, China, South Africa, United Kingdom and France.

WCAR is not simply the fastest motorsport on the planet, but now the ultimate showcase for Green Aviation and the future of urban air mobility, aviation and clean technology. WCAR, as a global sporting series, will be at the cutting edge as the industry and aviation technology transform over the coming years. Micheal Leung, CEO of ODZA stated, "As Race Series Organiser, we will be driving the series to champion, promote and provide brands and companies with a R&D platform to develop future tech and innovation. The WCAR exclusive 15-year agreement with the global aviation governing body, Fédération Aéronautique Internationale ("FAI") covers all forms of piloted aircraft. The inclusion and creation of both an eVTOL ("Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing")series and a manufacturer series ("OEM") into WCAR is a top priority for us and the team. "

The WCAR is the new and improved continuation of the Red Bull Air Race Series, which boasted global broadcast in 187 countries and 2.37 billion media contacts in its final season. The series has already proven to be a success in securing fans, viewers and large spectator numbers and the new management plan to scale the series, increase revenues through broadcast, secure global and local sponsors as well as new host cities.

Alongside safety, environmental sustainability is a strategic driver at the heart of shaping WCAR organizational values and behaviour. WCAR will follow a three-step strategy to achieve a net zero carbon footprint: effective measurement of carbon output, prioritising reduction of the footprint and offsetting remaining unavoidable emissions. WCAR is a signatory of the Sports for Global Climate Action Declaration as set out by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change ("UNFCCC").

