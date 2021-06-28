DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract Formycon announces conclusion of exclusive commercialization agreement between Bioeq AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand 28-Jun-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Formycon announces conclusion of exclusive commercialization agreement between Bioeq AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand

Munich - Bioeq AG ("Bioeq"), the exclusive owner of the global commercialization rights of Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R)1 (ranibizumab), informed Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY), that an exclusive strategic partnership for commercialization of FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand has been concluded with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva").

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area and one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry.

The submission of the marketing authorization for FYB201 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to take place contemporarily.

About Formycon:

Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 fusion protein.