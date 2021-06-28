checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Formycon announces conclusion of exclusive commercialization agreement between Bioeq AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract
Formycon announces conclusion of exclusive commercialization agreement between Bioeq AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand

28-Jun-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad Hoc Announcement // June 28, 2021

Formycon announces conclusion of exclusive commercialization agreement between Bioeq AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand

Munich - Bioeq AG ("Bioeq"), the exclusive owner of the global commercialization rights of Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R)1 (ranibizumab), informed Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY), that an exclusive strategic partnership for commercialization of FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand has been concluded with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva").

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area and one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry.

The submission of the marketing authorization for FYB201 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to take place contemporarily.

1)Lucentis(R) is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 fusion protein.

Seite 1 von 3
Formycon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Formycon announces conclusion of exclusive commercialization agreement between Bioeq AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract Formycon announces conclusion of exclusive commercialization agreement between Bioeq AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for FYB201 in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Großteil der Encavis-Aktionäre (42,9 %) ziehen neue Encavis-Aktien der Bardividende ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei Patientinnen mit ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
DGAP-News: S IMMO shareholders decide against the 'Austrian solution'
EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022
DGAP-News: Aktionäre der S IMMO entscheiden gegen 'österreichische Lösung'
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. für Europa, Kanada, Israel und Neuseeland für FYB201 bekannt (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon gibt Abschluss einer exklusiven Vermarktungsvereinbarung zwischen Bioeq AG und Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. für Europa, Kanada, Israel und Neuseeland für FYB201 bekannt
22.06.21
MorphoSys, Defence Therapeutics, Formycon – Biotechnologie-Aktien mit großem Potenzial!
18.06.21
Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | Handlungsbedarf bei 3 Positionen
07.06.21
Pharma-Werte mit Potenzial! CureVac, Cardiol Therapeutics, Formycon, Nanorepro
03.06.21
wallstreet:online zum Hören: Nebenwerte in der Hauptrolle: Klaus Brune stellt drei spannende Small-Caps vor – BÖRSENFUNK