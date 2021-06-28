checkAd

PulteGroup’s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for July 27, 2021

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

For call participants, the dial-in number is (844) 808-7141 (conference ID 10157788). The call will be recorded and available for audio replay within 24 hours. An archive of the conference call will be available on the PulteGroup website.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

