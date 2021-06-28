checkAd

Quotient Announces Digital Coupons Now Available in Microsoft Bing and MSN

28.06.2021, 14:00   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced its digital coupons experience will be incorporated into the Microsoft Bing environment. Coupons available on Quotient’s national network will now also be available for shoppers to select on Microsoft Bing. This provides additional value to consumers, who can now access relevant coupons more easily as part of their shopping journey.

With the integration, consumers will be able to access and redeem coupons, and soon cash back rebates, from Quotient’s network through Microsoft properties including the Bing mobile app and the MSN website. It will provide significant increased reach to the distribution of promotions from Quotient’s brand partners, driving scale and ensuring that more consumers can benefit from the savings and value offered.

“Providing savings to a much larger audience—in this case, everyone who uses Bing online and on the app—is a key strategic priority for us,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “This is especially important to consumers as they continue to search for value during this difficult economic time. Brands will see increased promotions reach through this partnership, and retailers will benefit as many of the promotions that are already on their websites will now also be available to everyone using Bing. We look forward to announcing more integrations like this in the future.”

Coupons are available to consumers through the MSN website and in the Bing app under the grocery tab today. Cash back rebates will be available through Bing search in the coming months.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

