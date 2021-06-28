checkAd

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that the Company has been added to both the broad-market Russell 3000 Index as well as the Russell Microcap Index. The 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution will be effective after the U.S. market opens today.

“Lineage’s addition to both the Russell 3000 and the Russell Microcap Indexes reflects continued progress made in establishing the Company as a leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine and should help us benefit from the tremendous growth that we foresee in the field of cell therapy,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage’s CEO. “During the past year we have created considerable value for our shareholders by accomplishing significant clinical, manufacturing, and business milestones across our entire novel pipeline. We believe our addition to the Russell indexes can expand awareness of Lineage’s corporate mission and objectives among a broader audience of investors and help drive an increase in the liquidity of our stock.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

