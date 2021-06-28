checkAd

Tremont Mortgage Trust Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, July 28th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (833) 366-1119. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6771. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157613.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.trmtreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about TRMT, please visit www.trmtreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tremont Mortgage Trust Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, July 28th Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels