Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Second Quarter Distribution

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today on behalf of Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund” – NASDAQ: GIREX, GCREX, GRIFX, GLREX, GMREX) a second quarter distribution of $0.352 per Class A share (NASDAQ: GIREX), $0.337 per Class C share (NASDAQ: GCREX), $0.357 per Class I share (NASDAQ: GRIFX), $0.349 per Class L share (NASDAQ: GLREX), and $0.344 per Class M share (NASDAQ: GMREX), or a 5.22% annualized distribution rate*. The distribution was paid on June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 18, 2021.

“We are pleased with the Fund’s performance and continue to see attractive investment opportunities across both public and private real estate markets,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “In an environment that has been characterized by outsized dispersion in returns across markets and sectors, we believe active managers can provide value to investors. We have allocated a meaningful amount of Fund assets to sectors we believe should benefit from favorable secular growth trends.”