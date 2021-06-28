checkAd

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Second Quarter Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today on behalf of Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund” – NASDAQ: GIREX, GCREX, GRIFX, GLREX, GMREX) a second quarter distribution of $0.352 per Class A share (NASDAQ: GIREX), $0.337 per Class C share (NASDAQ: GCREX), $0.357 per Class I share (NASDAQ: GRIFX), $0.349 per Class L share (NASDAQ: GLREX), and $0.344 per Class M share (NASDAQ: GMREX), or a 5.22% annualized distribution rate*. The distribution was paid on June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 18, 2021.

“We are pleased with the Fund’s performance and continue to see attractive investment opportunities across both public and private real estate markets,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “In an environment that has been characterized by outsized dispersion in returns across markets and sectors, we believe active managers can provide value to investors. We have allocated a meaningful amount of Fund assets to sectors we believe should benefit from favorable secular growth trends.”

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a positive return of 9.03% year to date through June 25, 2021, capping a trailing one-year period during in which the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a 13.37% total return. Since inception, the Fund has generated positive returns in 25 of 27 quarters with annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 3.16%, which approximates the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index standard deviation (3.14%) as of May 31, 20211.

1. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. Shares may be worth more or less than original cost when redeemed. Fund inception date: 6/30/14. Data source: Morningstar Direct. Performance data uses the Fund’s Class I share (NASDAQ: GRIFX) and reflects the reinvestment of dividends and other distributions. As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s Class I share had a one-year return of 10.84% and a five-year annualized return of 5.56%. Since the Fund’s inception on 6/30/14 through 5/31/21, the Fund’s Class I shares had a standard deviation of 3.16%; the S&P recorded a standard deviation of 14.26% over the same period.

Seite 1 von 4
GRIFFIN INSTL A/CL A jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Second Quarter Distribution Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today on behalf of Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund” – NASDAQ: GIREX, GCREX, GRIFX, GLREX, GMREX) a second quarter distribution of $0.352 per Class A share (NASDAQ: GIREX), $0.337 per …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Results and Robust Second Half Business Pipeline - Increases ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels