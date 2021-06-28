Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Second Quarter Distribution
Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today on behalf of Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund” – NASDAQ: GIREX, GCREX, GRIFX, GLREX, GMREX) a second quarter distribution of $0.352 per Class A share (NASDAQ: GIREX), $0.337 per Class C share (NASDAQ: GCREX), $0.357 per Class I share (NASDAQ: GRIFX), $0.349 per Class L share (NASDAQ: GLREX), and $0.344 per Class M share (NASDAQ: GMREX), or a 5.22% annualized distribution rate*. The distribution was paid on June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 18, 2021.
“We are pleased with the Fund’s performance and continue to see attractive investment opportunities across both public and private real estate markets,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “In an environment that has been characterized by outsized dispersion in returns across markets and sectors, we believe active managers can provide value to investors. We have allocated a meaningful amount of Fund assets to sectors we believe should benefit from favorable secular growth trends.”
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a positive return of 9.03% year to date through June 25, 2021, capping a trailing one-year period during in which the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a 13.37% total return. Since inception, the Fund has generated positive returns in 25 of 27 quarters with annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 3.16%, which approximates the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index standard deviation (3.14%) as of May 31, 20211.
1. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. Shares may be worth more or less than original cost when redeemed. Fund inception date: 6/30/14. Data source: Morningstar Direct. Performance data uses the Fund’s Class I share (NASDAQ: GRIFX) and reflects the reinvestment of dividends and other distributions. As of May 31, 2021, the Fund’s Class I share had a one-year return of 10.84% and a five-year annualized return of 5.56%. Since the Fund’s inception on 6/30/14 through 5/31/21, the Fund’s Class I shares had a standard deviation of 3.16%; the S&P recorded a standard deviation of 14.26% over the same period.
