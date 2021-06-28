Humana Names Susan Diamond as Chief Financial Officer

“Susan is a seasoned and experienced financial executive with extensive knowledge of our business, including deep operating experience from her leadership of key areas of our Retail Business, and most recently, her leadership of our Home Business, growing it into the largest offering of its kind,” said Bruce D. Broussard , Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have great confidence in her abilities and the contributions she will make in the next chapter for Humana as we execute on our strategic plan and deliver shareholder value. Given the strategic nature of the CFO role, Susan also will be able to continue to contribute in a meaningful way to our home health business, a key component of our overall company strategy.”

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced that Susan Diamond, currently serving as Humana’s interim Chief Financial Officer and Segment President for the Home Business, has transitioned to the permanent role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Diamond joined Humana in 2006 and has served in various leadership roles across the Company during her tenure. She spent eight years as part of the Medicare leadership team, with various financial, operational and line of business responsibilities. She also spent two years on the Finance team, leading enterprise planning and forecasting and overseeing the Company’s lines of business CFOs and controllers.

Most recently, Diamond led the acquisition of the remaining 60 percent interest in Kindred at Home valued at $5.7 billion, the largest acquisition in Humana’s history, as well as onehome, a provider and convener of home-based services and care and risk manager, to further accelerate the development of Humana’s value-based home health offering.

Before joining Humana, Diamond served as CFO for Smoothstone IP Communications and Prosperitas Investment Partners. She began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Bellarmine University (formerly College).

A new Office of Home Solutions, comprised of Diamond and other members of the Home Business leadership team, is being established to maintain focus and continuity on building a transformational, best-in-class, value-based home health business.

The Company will commence a national search for the next Segment President, Home Solutions, including both external and internal candidates. Greg Sheff, Senior Vice President, will serve as the interim leader for the organization while the search is conducted.

