Phunware Announces Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes with Release of “PhunWallet” Mobile App for iOS

The Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes will run through the end of July and will give participants an opportunity to earn daily entries to win by engaging with content inside of the PhunWallet app. Ten winners will be selected to receive one million PhunToken each. For Official Rules, click here .

“Everyone loves to buy, but not everyone loves being sold, especially without their consent,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “With PhunWallet and our dual token economy, we hope to give brands and consumers an innovative new platform to connect that gives each stakeholder more control over their data and compensates consumers fairly for their participation.”

PhunWallet is a cryptocurrency wallet and mobile application that supports Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken , respectively. While PhunCoin is a regulated store of value that seeks to compensate users for their data, PhunToken is intended to be a medium of exchange that promotes profitable behavior by unlocking key features of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that reward and measure engagement.

Capabilities of PhunWallet include, but are not limited to: