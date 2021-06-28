checkAd

Phunware Announces Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes with Release of “PhunWallet” Mobile App for iOS

Download PhunWallet Today for a Chance to Win

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced details of its Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes to coincide with the release of PhunWallet on iOS on Apple App Store, which is already available on Android on Google Play.

The Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes will run through the end of July and will give participants an opportunity to earn daily entries to win by engaging with content inside of the PhunWallet app. Ten winners will be selected to receive one million PhunToken each. For Official Rules, click here.

“Everyone loves to buy, but not everyone loves being sold, especially without their consent,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “With PhunWallet and our dual token economy, we hope to give brands and consumers an innovative new platform to connect that gives each stakeholder more control over their data and compensates consumers fairly for their participation.”

PhunWallet is a cryptocurrency wallet and mobile application that supports Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken, respectively. While PhunCoin is a regulated store of value that seeks to compensate users for their data, PhunToken is intended to be a medium of exchange that promotes profitable behavior by unlocking key features of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that reward and measure engagement.

Capabilities of PhunWallet include, but are not limited to:

  • Manage PhunToken purchases made here.
  • Manage PhunCoin purchases made in accordance with approved exemptions such as Regulation Crowdfunding and Regulation D.
  • Earn PhunToken by participating in activities that promote profitable behavior, such as watching branded videos, completing surveys designed to understand purchase intent and visiting points of interest.
  • Discover brands, deals and opportunities based on specific personal interests.
  • Opt into or out of specific audience segments that brands use to personalize data-enriched media without sharing any personal identifiable information ("PII").
  • Manage PhunCoin issuances identified by the MaaS Data Software Development Kit (“SDK”) for Apple iOS and Google Android, so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data.
  • Manage PhunToken issuances identified by the MaaS Loyalty SDK for Apple iOS and Google Android, which will allow third-party mobile applications to track and reward in-app customer behavior.
