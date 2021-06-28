checkAd

Denali Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study by Partner Sanofi of RIPK1-Inhibitor DNL758 (SAR443122) in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that its partner Sanofi has commenced dosing in a Phase 2 study of DNL758 (SAR443122), a peripherally-restricted small molecule inhibitor of RIPK1, in patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

“We are delighted that our collaborators at Sanofi are advancing DNL758 into a Phase 2 study in patients with CLE and are excited about the potential of bringing a life-changing therapy to patients through our partnership,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Denali’s Chief Executive Officer.

Denali and Sanofi entered into a broad collaboration in October 2018 for the global development and commercialization of RIPK1 inhibitors. This includes peripherally restricted molecules such as DNL758 and CNS-penetrant molecules such as DNL788 (SAR443820), which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers with potential development for neurological indications such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. Under the agreement, Denali will receive a milestone payment of $15 million related to the Phase 2 study with DNL758 from Sanofi. Sanofi is responsible for the development and commercialization of DNL758 and covers all costs related to DNL758. Denali is entitled to receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and royalties on product sales.

RIPK1 is a critical signaling protein in the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor pathway and is a regulator of inflammation and cell death. CLE is a type of interface dermatitis characterized by immune cell infiltration, and inhibition of RIPK1 activity is considered a novel approach to modulate the pathophysiology of CLE. Further information on the Phase 2 clinical study of DNL758 for CLE (study number NCT04781816) can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials.gov website or by clicking here.

About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco. For additional information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denali Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study by Partner Sanofi of RIPK1-Inhibitor DNL758 (SAR443122) in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) Patients SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus