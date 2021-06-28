NeoVolta Posts Revenue Increase of 193% for Nine-Month Period Ending March 31, 2021

Revenue Growth Driven by Wholesale Dealers and Installers

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has announced financial results for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2021. The company reported revenues of $3,863,623, compared to $1,315,554 for the same period ending March 31 of last year. This dramatic 193% growth reflected a continuing increase in sales of the company’s NV14 and NV24 energy storage systems, primarily through wholesale dealers and installers in California.



During this nine-month period, NeoVolta compiled an impressive string of accomplishments. An exclusive distributor agreement signed with PMP Energy paved the way for expansion into Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. Meanwhile, the company continued to grow its distributor network in California and opened a dedicated production facility with double the manufacturing efficiency. NeoVolta also unveiled generator integration capability and a 6,000-cycle battery that increased its storage system life from 10.95 years to 16.5 years.

For the second year in a row, the NeoVolta NV14 was named one of Solar Power World’s top storage products.

“Over these nine months, we continued to increase production capability and efficiency, significantly expanded our distributor network, and engineered major improvements to our products,” said CEO Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “In doing so, we have positioned ourselves for success in 2021 and beyond.”

The company also reported that overall it has not experienced a material adverse impact to its economic performance or ability to continue its business operations as a result of COVID-19.

NeoVolta storage systems are designed for safety and performance. Their lithium iron phosphate chemistry is a noncombustible and nontoxic alternative to ordinary lithium ion batteries. The NV14 system has a very high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours, expandable to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery—without the expense of a second inverter. The system’s instantaneous power discharge of 7.7 kilowatts also sets it apart from the competition.