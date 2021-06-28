checkAd

NeoVolta Posts Revenue Increase of 193% for Nine-Month Period Ending March 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Revenue Growth Driven by Wholesale Dealers and Installers

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has announced financial results for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2021. The company reported revenues of $3,863,623, compared to $1,315,554 for the same period ending March 31 of last year. This dramatic 193% growth reflected a continuing increase in sales of the company’s NV14 and NV24 energy storage systems, primarily through wholesale dealers and installers in California.

During this nine-month period, NeoVolta compiled an impressive string of accomplishments. An exclusive distributor agreement signed with PMP Energy paved the way for expansion into Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. Meanwhile, the company continued to grow its distributor network in California and opened a dedicated production facility with double the manufacturing efficiency. NeoVolta also unveiled generator integration capability and a 6,000-cycle battery that increased its storage system life from 10.95 years to 16.5 years.

For the second year in a row, the NeoVolta NV14 was named one of Solar Power World’s top storage products.

“Over these nine months, we continued to increase production capability and efficiency, significantly expanded our distributor network, and engineered major improvements to our products,” said CEO Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “In doing so, we have positioned ourselves for success in 2021 and beyond.”

The company also reported that overall it has not experienced a material adverse impact to its economic performance or ability to continue its business operations as a result of COVID-19.

NeoVolta storage systems are designed for safety and performance. Their lithium iron phosphate chemistry is a noncombustible and nontoxic alternative to ordinary lithium ion batteries. The NV14 system has a very high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours, expandable to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery—without the expense of a second inverter. The system’s instantaneous power discharge of 7.7 kilowatts also sets it apart from the competition.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoVolta Posts Revenue Increase of 193% for Nine-Month Period Ending March 31, 2021 Revenue Growth Driven by Wholesale Dealers and InstallersSAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has announced financial results for the nine-month …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Idorsia initiates the Phase 3 registration study with selatogrel for the treatment of acute ...
Dorman Products, Inc. to Acquire Dayton Parts
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus