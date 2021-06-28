checkAd

Super League Gaming and Trovo Team Up to Help Make Streaming Passions a Reality

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages, announced today the integration of Mobcrush’s multicasting software solution with the interactive live streaming platform Trovo. This new collaboration enables streamers and content creators to expand their audience on a new and fast-growing destination for live gaming content across the globe.

Recently acquired by Super League, Mobcrush is a leading technology platform that empowers gamers and influencers to reach all of their fans simultaneously across the world’s biggest digital video and social media channels. By integrating with Trovo and their 300,000 plus streamers, Mobcrush makes it easy for Trovo users to broadcast to additional destinations and grow their audiences across multiple platforms at the same time.

Along with free multi-streaming distribution, this integration also includes Mobcrush’s proprietary engagement solution Sponsored Live Breaks, which provides creators with a way to entertain their audience even while they are away from their camera. Sponsored Live Breaks connects sponsors to AI-generated gameplay highlight reels that are produced in real time. Whether streamers are just starting out or have been broadcasting for years, this integration with Mobcrush makes it possible to grow even faster, by now adding the fastest growing live streaming platform Trovo.

“Creators are always looking for new opportunities to grow their audience reach. Trovo’s new platform and their investments in creator tools and support align with our mission at Super League to help creators pursue their passion with confidence and belief in their future,” said Mike Wann, Chief Strategy Officer for Super League.

“Our integration with Mobcrush’s multicasting software solution is a part of our continuous effort to empower our content creators on Trovo with more audience reach and interactions,” said Diego Fang, Head of Trovo Global Operation. “We have stayed true to our core principle to create more discoverability and stage for the content creators through Trovo’s open and inclusive strategy. We hope that this integration will help the content creators grow and benefit from it as a result.”

