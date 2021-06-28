Onconova Therapeutics Provides an Update on the Phase 1/2a Trial of Rigosertib-Nivolumab Combination in KRAS+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced an update on the investigator-initiated Phase 1/2a trial of oral rigosertib plus nivolumab in advanced metastatic KRAS mutated (KRAS+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The clinical data to date provide preliminary evidence of potential anti-cancer activity of rigosertib-nivolumab combination therapy in advanced metastatic KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer and show that the maximum tolerated dose of rigosertib in combination with nivolumab was not reached in the three cohorts of the trial’s dose-escalation phase. Patients enrolled in this trial have failed multiple lines of prior therapy and all have failed immune checkpoint inhibitors in various combinations.

The trial continues to recruit patients as part of the expansion phase at the highest dose of oral rigosertib defined in the current protocol. Based on the positive preliminary findings from the trial, a protocol amendment is being prepared that would allow for the evaluation of increased rigosertib doses in combination with the full dose of intravenous nivolumab, as recommended per its product label.

“The preliminary results from this Phase 1/2a trial are very encouraging and demonstrate the potential of rigosertib to address a critical unmet medical need by overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance in KRAS mutated lung adenocarcinoma,” said Mark S. Gelder, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Onconova. “The observation of preliminary evidence of efficacy in combination with acceptable safety of the doublet in this extremely challenging patient population provides a promising signal. This phase 1 study supports the preclinical observation in melanoma of the up regulation of crucial cell surface molecules by rigosertib which may synergize with immune checkpoint blockade, as recently published in Molecular Cancer, and strongly supports the continued clinical development of rigosertib-checkpoint inhibitor combination therapy. We look forward to the presentation of preliminary data at the upcoming 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit taking place September 21-23, 2021, and at a future major medical meeting as the data mature.”